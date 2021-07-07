Tema Residents cooperate with Census Officials

2021 Population and Housing Census is ongoing

Source: GNA

Residents in Tema have responded positively to the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census despite some few operational hitches in the field, Mr. Isaac Tetteh Angmor, District Census Officer for the Tema Metropolis has stated.

Mr. Angmor in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Tuesday said the exercise was on course as the residents have responded positively and cooperating with the enumerators.



He said they had only encountered some minor misunderstandings which were resolved immediately by senior officials.



Mr. Angmor cited an incident at Bankuman in Tema Newtown, where a misunderstanding ensued between the official and one drug addict.

He said, “The enumerator was prevented from entering a particular house and chased out, hooted at, and called a thief by the drug addict who was a native of Tema Newtown, but the residents came to the rescue of the enumerator”.



He said, currently the officers were working tersely in the field and going about the enumeration and the response from the residents was encouraging.



He however expressed concern that some of the respondents were reluctant to disclose their personal information due to some personal reasons, but they are hopeful by July 16th as planned, the census exercise would be done.