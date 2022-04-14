0
Tema: Roads Minister inspects projects tasking contractors to work on schedule

Roads Minister Inspects Projects At TEma File Photo: Roads Minster, Kwasi Amoako-Atta in an interaction with members of his entourage

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has been inspecting some roads in the Tema Metropolis. The tour began at the abattoir bridge in Community 18 where he observed that the bridge needs to be maintained.

He tasked his team of experts to as a matter of urgency work on the bridge in a month. The tour continued to Community 20, where drainage issues were identified, and the Minister expressed commitment by ensuring that the issues were resolved.

Mr. Amoako-Atta made a whistle-stop at the Community 18 junction in Sakumono where there was heavy vehicular traffic as result of a huge pothole in the middle of the road.

He expressed displeasure urging the engineers to work on it. Mr. Amoako-Atta inspected the Sakumono Broadway project which leads to the Sakumono village linking the Beach Road. At this site, contractors were on-site fixing the asphalt overlay.

