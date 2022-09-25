Tema Traditional Council bans social gathering for Tema Mantse funeral

The late Nii Adjei Kraku II, the Paramount Chief of Tema

Source: GNA

The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has banned social activities within the Tema Traditional area for the month of October to honour the memory of the late Nii Adjei Kraku II, the Paramount Chief of Tema.

Nii Kraku II passed on in February 2020.



A copy of a letter signed by the Registrar of TTC available to the Ghana News Agency stated that “As part of activities lined up for the funeral, the month of October has been set aside by the Traditional Council to honour the memory of the late Paramount Chief”.



The Traditional Council urged the public, particularly residents in Tema, to take note that, “all funerals and related activities are suspended in the month of October 2022, as well as activities such as engagements, weddings, outdoor crusades/conventions, and other merry making events, are also proscribed for the period”.

It further announced that while the ban on these activities would be strictly enforced in Tema Manhean (Newtown), residents of the other communities of Tema (communities I to 12) and the various divisional areas are encouraged to support honour the directives.



The associated communities, including Ashaiman, Zeenu, Kubekro, Adigon, Saasabi, Adjei-Kojo, Klangon, Sakumono and Adjeiman, are encouraged to mourn with the Chief’s and people of Tema by abiding by the measure put in place to honour the memory of the late Chief.



The Tema Traditional Council said activities lined up for the funeral would be announced later.