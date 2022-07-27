Tema West NADMO boss charged with fraud

File photo

The Tema West Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Micheal Teye Larweh and a business, Lordking Adotey Akrong, have been charged with fraud after involving themselves in a fraudulent sale of land priced at GH¢ 30,000.

According to the court, the two had an intention of selling land belonging to a businessman by the name Richard Pomeyie located at Abattoir near Toyota Ghana Office in the Community 18 in Tema.



The reports indicated that the complainant acquired the land from the Tema Development Company and was about to develop it when he was approached by the NADMO Director who claimed ownership of the land but offered to sell it to him for GH¢ 30,000.



The document indicated that the complainant “feigned interest to buy the land upon suspicion that A1(Mr. Larweh) is not the owner. On receipts of the complaints, the police arranged with the petitioner who had agreed with A1 to make an initial deposit of GH¢ 20,000 cash and pay the balance later.”



The document further stated that Mr. Larweh was arrested when agreed to meet with the complainant for payment of the money

Dailyguide report, “he, however during investigation mentioned Lordking as the one who sold the land to him, and that he was there to meet the complainant on behalf of his alleged accomplice Mr. Akrong was later arrested and he claimed the land belonged to him.



"Investigations disclosed that the disputed land is registered in the name of LASH Company and does not belong to accused persons as they claimed. Further investigations revealed that Lordking Adotey Akrong initially took an amount of GHc1,000 from the complainant as part payment of the GH430,000 via cheque," the documents disclosed.



The two pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail by the court.



