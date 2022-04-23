Tema West NPP Chairman disowns Naa Torshie’s boy for insulting Carlos Ahenkorah

Dennis Amfo-Sefah

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not a party of vulgar people who shoot off their mouths anyhow to insult everybody, including MPs of the very party whose membership and ideals they (insulters) claim to espouse.”

This is one of the lines from a statement by the ruling party’s Chairman for Tema West, Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye, in response to the plea bargain by Nana Yaw Ntim, a supposed member of the NPP who was arraigned before court for insulting the party’s hardworking MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah.



“Nana Yaw Ntim’s behaviour is reprehensible, to say the least and as Chairman of the NPP in Tema West, condemn it, even as I fully support the decision by the Honorable MP to sue in court for redress,” Nana Boakye wrote.



Mr. Ntim is reported to have disparaged Carlos Ahenkorah, a whole sitting MP as ‘the definition of a real fool.’



And when he was hauled before the Kaneshie District Court, presided over by Ama Adumako-Kwakye on Thursday, he confessed to the offence.



But then, the foul-mouthed Yaw Ntim begged for the case to be taken out of court and settled by elders of the ruling party.



The court granted the accused person bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties and then directed that the case be referred to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and if the parties failed to come to terms, the case will continue.

What is interesting is that, when Nana Yaw Ntim found himself before the judge, he sheepishly admitted to the offence.



Ntim is widely believed to be a confidant of Naa Torshie Addo since she assumed office as Administrator of the district Assemblies Common Fund.



Madam Naa Torshie Addo has widely been considered as the biggest rival of Mr. Ahenkorah as both had to slug it out in the 2016 parliamentary primary.



It would be recalled that Mr. Ahenkorah was dragged before court for supposedly being an Akyem and not a Ga and therefore not being qualified to run as MP for Tema West.



Meanwhile, in his statement, the Tema West Constituency Chairman warned that all MPs of the NPP are representatives of the party and so the party will not sit down and allow anybody to disrespect them.



“Irrespective of whether you are a member of NPP or not, if you attack any of our leaders, from His Excellency President Akufo-Addo to our Ministers and MPs, you are attacking the party and the NPP cannot condone that,” he wrote.