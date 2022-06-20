Tema motorway to be expanded into 10 lanes – Roads Minister

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has indicated that government is seeking to expand the Tema Motorway into a 10-lane highway.



This he says is part of government’s commitment to investing in the country’s road networks.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, Mr Amoako-Atta said, “The future programme is to expand the existing motorway to a 10-lane.

“It will comprise of free-way, access control, three urban highways and a number of footbridges for pedestrian crossing.”



Meanwhile, the Accra-Tema motorway has been reopened to traffic after the Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Ghana Highway Authority undertook an emergency repair works on the Lakplakpa river bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.



This led to days of heavy traffic on the motorway, especially during rush hours.



“The Kwame Nkrumah Motorway - N1 has been opened to full traffic at 6:00 am this morning following the completion of repair works on the Lakplakpa bridge along the Tema-Accra bound lane,” the police added.



The completion of the repair has, however, led to an ease in the unusual gridlock that occurred on the stretch over the period.