Tema residents appeal to authorities over sewage challenges

The residents lamented over how streets and gutters were choked with plastics

Source: GNA

Some Residents of Tema Metropolis on Tuesday appealed to the Sanitation Management authority to deal with the worsened sewage challenges.

The residents reiterated that sewages, constructed during Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s regime more than 60 years ago were all in deplorable stages.



The residents told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that even though the Metro Sanitation Management authority offered temporary solutions, the problem needed holistic maintenance.



They lamented over how streets and gutters were choked with plastics, bottles, sachets and all types of waste.



Some of the Residents in Tema Communities One, Two, Five and some parts of Community Three however lauded the authorities for cleaning the environment on daily basis, but denounced the continuous dumping of refuse in gutters.

Some streets and drains in Communities One, Two and Five visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) were choked with filth due to yesterday’s downpour.



The indiscipline on the part of the residents tend to cause breeding of mosquitoes which inadvertently posed health risks to residents.



Some residents called for measures to track down perpetrators and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others.



Some suggested to authorities to begin clean-up exercises that used to be done every month some years back to improve on sanitation conditions and the general well-being of residents.