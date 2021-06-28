Tema residents eager for census night

Census night started midnight of June 27 and will run for two weeks

Residents of the Tema Region are eager for the 2021 Population and Houses Census (PHC) as the various stakeholders, the Regional Police Command, the Metropolitan Authority and Members of Parliament have outlined operational modalities to ensure smooth take-off.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Tema Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service said personnel were deployed to provide security and ensure that the census night passed without any criminal activities.



DCOP Sasraku II told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema that the Police was mandated to maintain law and order as well as to prevent and detect crime, to apprehend offenders and to maintain public order and safety of persons and property, the census night is therefore classified as high operational day.



Mr Solomon Tetteh Appiah, Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer for Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly urged all residents in the Metropolis to stay home during the Census Night.



He told the GNA at Kpone, that the Assembly organised the 30-day count down to the Census Night was therefore eager to climax the event with remarkable events to ensure that people can recollect the day during the enumeration period.



Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Chief Executive Officer of Tema Metropolitan Authority also noted that in collaboration with faith based organisations and other identifiable stakeholders the census night would be celebrate to ensure that it serves as memorial for the main event.



Mr Anang-La told the GNA that Church bells would sound at midnight, while other faith based organisations would also make dramatic calls to remind its adherents of the day.

Ms Sara Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East District Chief Executive also told the GNA that the district through the 30-day advocacy towards census night, had sensitize the citizen of the need to participate in the census night and subsequently get involved in the enumeration.



She said there was no need to change location or travel to the hometown to be enumerated, “the Census process requires the Census officials to visit places of residence and all structures to count and enumerate all persons who spend the Census Night in those structures regardless of their residential status.”



Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency told the GNA in an interview at Tema that the Census would provide adequate data to guide in measuring the socio-economic status of citizens.



He stressed that the census shall cover all residents in the city including; the vulnerable and the disadvantaged such as persons living with disability (PLWDs), orphans and vulnerable children, the elderly and street families.



Mr Odamtten urged residents irrespective of Political Affiliation to participate in the exercise, stressing that both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who may be resident or non-resident, but maybe in the Metropolitan / Municipal / District Assembly on the Census Night must participate in the national exercise.



Mr Carlos Ahenkorah MP for Tema West urged residents to bear with the Census officials as they go about their business and provide complete and accurate information.

He reiterated that the information provided to the Census official is strictly confidential; “it will be handled only by persons who have taken the “Oath of Secrecy” under the Statistical Service Act 2019 (Act 1003)”.



Mr Ahenkorah appealed to political and religious leaders, the business community and private sector, as well as civil society and the media to support the Census process for a smooth enumeration.



Mr Yves Hanson-Nartey MP for Tema Central Constituency called on residents to consider the census night as preparation grounds for the main census event.



He urged all residents to participate in the census exercise irrespective of political affiliation and consider it as a national agenda.