Tema residents laud Acting IGP

Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Source: GNA

Some residents in Tema have lauded Commissioner of Police (C.O.P) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) for his effort in sanitizing the security sector.

The residents also commended DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Tema Regional Police Commander for upscaling security issues on the ground which has reduce crime within the Tema region.



According to residents, the current IGP was marvellously working very hard with his men by cleaning their image, name and portraying their motto: ‘Service and Integrity.’



In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Tuesday, the residents stated that it should not be a one-day show, but they should keep to their words to protect and guard the people against unscrupulous people.



Mr James Kofi, a music composer and a resident of Community Five, commended the new wave of professionalism being exhibited by police personnel across the country and in Tema in particular.



Madam Afia Kaya, a trader at Community One, said just recently armed robbers attacked one of her sisters but to their utmost surprised, the robbers have been arrested and arraigned before the court today.



‘Truly, if the IGP and his men continue to work tremendously, I know we would have a better place to live’ she said.

Mr Kwaku Adams, a taxi driver at Community Two, on his part noted that gone were the days when police sit down idle doing nothing for the safety of the people but the recent actions of the police was good for national development.



He said the police service had failed to solve many crimes and for some, they have taken so long to unravel the cases which had made people lose trust in the service.



Mr Adams mentioned that since the acting IGP took office he had put in place measures to get the service back to a good name by reshuffling the hierarchy.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked C.O.P George Akuffo Dampare to act as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from August 1, 2021, pending the appointment of a substantive Police boss.



Other residents also shared similar sentiments and called for public support to ensure that criminals have no place to hide.