Temporally halt exploration works at Ahafo North, address concerns of farmers – Environment Report to Newmont

A civil society organisation, the Environment Report Ghana has asked Newmont Africa to halt all exploration activities in the Tano North District pending the addressing of concerns of farmers affected by the activities of the mining firm.

In a statement dated Thursday, November 2, 2023, the organisation said data gathered from five communities indicate that the company among other things have illegally entered farmlands including lands which are under litigation.



“Following our three days evidence-gathering visit to five communities in the Tano North District of the Ahafo Region where Newmont Africa is developing a new mining site, we recommend that, the mining company temporarily halt its exploration activities,” the statement read.



Some of the reasons cited by the Environment Report are that the activities of Newmont has led to the destruction of farmlands including lands used for fishponds depriving farmers their livelihoods.



“As a mining company that prides itself on having due regard for the human rights of all persons affected by its mining projects, we recommend that, Newmont Africa temporarily halt all exploration activities at the Ahafo North Project to address the concerns of the farmers, especially the 84 members of the Concern Farmers Association whose land are under litigation as well as the affected fish farmers.



“We also urge Newmont Africa to quickly withdraw all court cases against some members of the Concerned Farmers at Terchire for amicable settlement through a mediator,” the environment advocacy group stated.



