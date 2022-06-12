Ten Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about

Paul Adom-Otchere and Ken Ofori-Atta

The leaked will of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John generated controversy with most people dumbfounded by the sheer amount of wealth accumulated by the late lawyer before his passing.

An examination of his will by the FourthEstate established that a significant chunk of the properties indicated in the will were acquired between 2017 and 2020 when he supervised activities at the Forestry Commissions.



The situation has shocked Ghanaians and left them wondering the amount of wealth accumulated by some politicians with more significant roles in the Akufo-Addo government.



It must however be noted that most of the appointees if not all appointees of the Akufo-Addo government are accomplished personalities who in their respective areas of law, academia, engineering, health, among others, have achieved tremendous wealth.



In a state where compliance and enforcement of the Asset Declaration law is far from perfection, GhanaWeb today brings you ten appointees of the Akufo-Addo government whose properties Ghanaians would love know about.



Mahamudu Bawumia



The Vice President transitioned from an accomplished banker to politician and is now a holder of the second most powerful position in the country.



Dr Bawumia rose through the ranks at the Bank of Ghana to the level of Deputy Governor before hopping onto Akufo-Addo’s campaign in 2008.



The Vice President has presumably within the period made some property acquisitions and even set up companies that Ghanaians would one day love to know.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Yaw Osafo-Maafo has occupied every position in mainstream politics with the exception of the presidency and vice president.



An over three-decade political career has seen him move from member of parliament for the Akim Oda constituency to Senior Advisor to the President.



The former Minister of Finance and Economist Planning is an accomplished economist of high repute with expertise sought after around the world. He has served in various roles locally and internationally.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



From 1997 to now, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has served in Ghana’s Parliament. He has for the past three parliaments acted as leader of the majority caucus.



Originally an urban planner, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has gone through the mill in Ghana politics and made some great progress in his private life as well.



Added to his duty as majority leader is the role of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful



The Ablekuma West MP is a tech expert who is known for her great works at the now defunct Zain Telecommunication Network.

She is serving her third term as MP for Ablekuma North and has worked with the N. U. Consult Legal, Governance and Gender Consultants.



She is a former President of FIDA Ghana and a former Vice President of the Africa Regional FIDA International.



Kennedy Agyapong



The Board chairman of the Ghana Gas Company and member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency is a known entreprenuer.



Kennedy Agyapong’s story needs no telling as he has on several occasions mentioned his properties and companies.



As he recently said, his will will blow the minds of Ghanaians.



Ken Ofori-Atta



The economist and investment banker is known to be the owner of Data Bank and other companies under the conglomerate.



The Finance Minister also worked at the World Bank and the dealt with the African Development Bank.

Paul Adom-Otchere



The broadcaster was appointed chairperson of the board of the Ghana Airports Company Limited by President Akufo-Addo in 2020.



He has more than two decades of experience in the media space and is rumored to own a PR firm.



Paul is a staunch defender of the Akufo-Addo regime and Ghanaians would like to know more about his properties.



Alan Kyerematen



Alan is an accomplished corporate personality and a politician. He has worked with Unilever and also dealt with United National Development Program and the African Union.



In the political space, Alan Kyerematen was a Trade Minister under the Kufuor administration and still hold that position under Akufo-Addo.



With his vast experience and exploits in the political and corporate world, Ghanaians would want to knoe how much properties he had raised.



Akosua Frema Opare

The Chief of Staff is an economist and politician who served as a Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon for three terms.



The Chief of Staff has carved a reputation for being generous and charitable as he has embarked on some charity projects.



From MP to CoS, the revered politician has made some acquisitions that Ghanaians would die to know about.



Matthew Opoku Prempeh



Matthew Opoku Prempeh is medical doctor and the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency.



NAPO as he is affectionately called, served as Education Minister before moving to the Energy Ministry in 2021.



His rise in politics has been lightening and Ghanaians would love to know about his acquisitions.