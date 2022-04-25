Ten Fulanis killed within eleven days – Group demands justice

The Fulani group is appealing to the IGP to act as soon as possible

The Tabital Pulakuu International Ghana Chapter, has urged the security agencies to intensify investigations and arrest the culprit who killed eight persons at Zakoli in the Northern Region.

According to the Group, another Fulani has been shot dead at Bolado Zabzugu district on Sunday making the death toll to nine in 11 days.



The Group bemoaned that the security agencies are over reluctant to arrest the culprits.



“Another worrying issue at hand is that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has also failed to offer the necessary help needed to the people of Zakoli as the Vice President promised. The victims are still under the mercies of the weather, the General Secretary of Tabital Pulakuu International Ghana chapter, Yakubu Musah Barry disclosed in a press release.



He also indicated that their people are losing their patience and “if nothing is done to bring the perpetrators to book, they will advise themselves.”

Mr. Musah Barry said they are appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare to act as soon as possible.



“To be frank with you, we can’t control our people anymore they are running out of patience and the security must act very fast to bring those people to book, this is not the first time we are going through this but we don’t get the justice we want. It has happened In more than 10 different locations across the country but no one has been prosecuted.



“We don’t know why anytime there is an attack on Fulanis they don’t treat it with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, we are very surprised the police could not even publish anything about it, this is serious and discriminatory,” he lamented.