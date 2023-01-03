Ten babies delivered at major Krobo hospitals on New Year’s Day

A mother with her new born

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Ten babies made up of nine males and a female were delivered at four major hospitals in the Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, and Lower Manya Krobo



Municipalities of the Eastern Region on New Year’s Day, 1st January 2023.



Out of the number, eight were delivered through Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD) which is the normal way of delivery, while the other two were through Caesarean Section (CS).



A visit by GhanaWeb to the Yilo Krobo District, Asesewa Government Hospital, St Martin's de Porres, and the Atua Government Hospitals revealed that all the babies and their mothers were doing well.

At the St Martin's de Porres hospital at Agomanya, Madam Victoria Dede Nartey, the deputy in charge of the maternity department disclosed to GhanaWeb that two (2) babies, all males were delivered at the facility on the day with the first baby being delivered at 4:33 am.



The deputy in charge said out of the number, one was delivered through Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD) which is the normal way of delivery, while the other came through Caesarean Section (CS).



A 28-year-old teacher, Miss Annor Rachel Korkor who delivered her baby through the caesarian section (CS) was one of the lucky mothers on the day. She said delivering her second child on a day such as the first day of the year was a privilege.



“It’s just a privilege,” she said. “I never knew I’d get that opportunity but it was by grace that I had that opportunity so I’ll say I’m grateful.”

Asked if she felt special delivering on new year’s day, she said, “It’s a special thing, I wasn’t expecting it but it’s a special thing that happened to me.”



She believes babies born on the day need to be celebrated and she intends to name her son Kwasi Gregg.



Three babies including 2 males and a female were delivered at the Atua Government Hospital with one being through SVD and two through CS.



The first, a male, was delivered at the facility at 2:24 pm on Monday.

His mother, 27-year-old Nyarkoa Comfort, a teacher however did not find anything special about giving birth to her first child on the first day of the year, adding that everything was the will of God. She said, “It wasn’t anything special but what God says that comes true.”



She intends to name him Nhyira.



Similarly, miss Jennifer Kugblenu, in charge of Ante-Natal Care (ANC) at the Yilo Krobo District Hospital told GhanaWeb that 2 babies, all males were delivered at the hospital on the 1st of January, 2023, both through CS.



The first was delivered at exactly 9:10 am.

The first cry of a baby at the Asesewa Government Hospital in the year 2023 was also heard at 4:30 am as three babies, all males were given birth to at the facility.



Madam Felicia Tortsa, Midwifery Officer and maternity ward in charge of the hospital disclosed this to GhanaWeb.



The babies and their mothers were all doing well and were in stable conditions.



Some of the mothers and babies have already been discharged while some remain at the respective facilities for further observation pending their discharge.