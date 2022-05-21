0
Ten communities to get safe drinking water in Upper West, Savannah

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: GNA

The 4Ward Development West Africa, a private water utility service provider, has earmarked 10 communities in the Upper West and Savannah regions to supply safe and sustainable water to them, this year.

The intervention, which was estimated to cost US$700,000.00, would benefit about 25,000 people in the 10 communities.

The communities are Nyoli, Poyentanga, Ga, and Kendeu in the Wa West District; Loggu in the Wa East District, Boli in the Wa Municipality for the Upper West Region, and Blema, Tuna, Gindabuor, and Kulmasa in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

Mr Ahmed Yekini, the Regional Director of 4Ward Development West Africa (4WardWA) made this known at Nyoli in the Wa West District when the organization commissioned a water system for the community, the first of its kind in the area.

Plans were also advanced to invest another US$1,500,000.00 in the water infrastructure next year, which had also been estimated to reach about 45,000 people, he said.

The intervention would be in partnership with Water4, another water supply entity, USAID, Global Communities, and Helmsley Trust of USA, under the “Enhancing WASH” project.

“The community water infrastructure we build is designed to provide safe water delivery options tailored to consumer demands,” Mr. Yekini said.

