Ten female millionaires worth knowing in Ghana

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Patricia Poku-Diaby and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings are wealthy Ghanaian women

As of 2020, Ghana’s female population almost equaled its male population.

According to Statista, the female population amounted to approximately 15.32 million in 2020, while its male population amounted to about 15.75 million.



Money-wise, however, men still tend to dominate the business, investor, and political business.



Even so, some women now rank among the country’s biggest dollar millionaires.



Women like Patricia Poku-Diaby, Valentina Mintah, and Grace Amey-Obeng are building their empires from scratch.



At the same time, Freda Yahan Duplan and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman have amassed fortunes through their strong dedication to their chosen careers.



It is important to note that limited availability of financial data on the Ghanaian market makes it hard to track the actual number of female dollar millionaires in the country.



Below is a list of 10 female dollar millionaires in Ghana whose business and career portfolios have been used as a benchmark to guide our assessment of their wealth.



Patricia Poku-Diaby



Patricia Poku-Diaby is the founder and CEO of Plot Enterprise Group, a cocoa-processing company in Ghana.

Plot Enterprise Group processes and manufactures natural and alkalized cocoa liquor, natural cocoa butter, natural and alkalized cocoa cake, and natural cocoa powder from Ghana.



Poku-Diaby is the richest woman in Ghana with an estimated net worth of more than $600 million.



Theresa Oppong-Beeko



Theresa Oppong-Beeko ranks among the top five richest women in Ghana. She is the CEO of Manet Group.



Manet Group is a real estate development holding that constructs commercial and residential property.



Rebecca Akufo-Addo



Rebecca Akufo-Addo is the first lady of Ghana and founder of the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit aims to enhance government efforts to support Ghanaian women and children.



Akufo-Addo is presently advocating against malaria, infant mortality, and malnutrition in children and adolescents. She is also contributing to women’s health in Ghana and across Africa.



Kate Quartey Papafio

Kate Quartey Papafio is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and the first cable manufacturer in the ECOWAS region. She is the CEO of Reroy Group, a cable company founded in 1992.



Its subsidiaries include Reroy Energy Limited and Reroy Cables Limited Quartey.



Grace Amey-Obeng



Grace Amey-Obeng is the founder and CEO of Forever Clear Group.



In November 2017, she was elected as an executive member of the National Treasurer of the Association of Ghana Industries. The Ghanaian nonprofit composes voluntary business associations of more than 1,200 members drawn from small, medium and large enterprises.



Her net worth is primarily derived from her cosmetic company.



Gifty Lamptey



Gifty Lamptey is the largest individual shareholder in Sidalco, one of West Africa’s largest fertilizer distributors. She inherited an estate, as well as the company, making her one of the richest women in Ghana.



Lamptey is the CEO of Sidalco Group. Its subsidiaries include Dominion International Petroleum, Sidalco Construction and Roads, DEL Estates and Empire Concretes.

Valentina Mintah



Valentina Mintah is a Ghanaian ICT mogul and founder of West Blue, a multimillion-dollar Ghanian company.



Her software is used by the Nigerian Customs Service, facilitating the customs-clearing process while generating savings for the federal government and importers.



As a technical partner for developing Ghana’s National Single Window System, her software also saved Ghana $500 million in its first two years of operation.



She was appointed last year to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). She is the first Ghanaian and first Black woman to be appointed on the ICC executive board.



Edith Dankwa



Edith Dankwa is a Ghanaian media entrepreneur, consultant and founder of Ghana’s biggest business newspaper, Business and Financial Times Limited (B&FT).



Founded in 1989, the company renders business advisory services and has served as a market entry strategist for businesses that seek to extend their operations into Africa.



Through B&FT, Dankwa controls Business Times Africa Magazine, Energy Today Magazine and B&FT. She is worth millions of dollars.

Nana Konadu Agyeman



Nana Konadu Agyeman is a politician and former Ghanaian first lady. She is the wife of the late, legendary President Jerry John Rawlings.



In 2016, she became the first woman to run for president.



Her net worth is estimated between $2 million and $5 million.



Freda Yahan Duplan



Freda Yahan Duplan is a renowned Ghanaian corporate leader with three decades of experience working with Nestle Group. She was Nestle’s first African female CEO.



She also was the managing director of Nestle Pakistan Limited and head of Nestle Business Services in Manila, Philippines.



Duplan is the chairperson of ‎Zenith Bank’s Ghana subsidiary.