Tenadu is Bookworm 4 best reader for third time running

Santa Mariel ICAL School pupil Richmond Tenadu has for the third time running emerged as the best reader of the week in the ongoing Bookworm Season 4 reading reality show

The class three pupil has distinguished himself in three consecutive weeks as the show’s finest so far in the lower primary category.



CEO of the Bookworm Reality Show, Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku has praised Tenadu for his sheer brilliance saying, “He has been consistent, it is always a joy to watch and listen to him read. If he continues in this same fashion, it will raise the stakes high in the final.”



He added “I am glad the pupils have embraced this reading culture, the very reason for instituting this show. Their parents have been supportive and we are expecting a very uncompromising and competitive final in the coming weeks.

“His feat is phenomenal, it is the first time a pupil has dominated for three weeks running in the competition, we commend him and hoping the others will follow suit.”



The Bookworm reality show, which is an initiative to whip up reading habits in children is in the fourth season and the finals are scheduled for December 18.