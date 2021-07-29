Tension at Achimota Hospital as policemen clash with angry Nima youth

Police clashed with irate youth of Nima

Soldiers have been dispatched to the Achimota Government Hospital in Accra following a standoff between Policemen and some youth from Nima sparked by the death of a commercial motor rider.

According to Starr News sources, the Nima youth stormed the premises of the hospital claiming a police officer caused the death of the rider Wednesday afternoon.



Reports say the rider died after he was allegedly dragged from his bike by the Police officer and smashed by an oncoming vehicle while falling. The Police Officer reportedly pulled the rider after he failed to stop when he ordered him to.

The Okada rider was pronounced dead on arrival by officials of the Achimota Hospital.



The soldiers have been called in to restrain the youth who are threatening to attack the police officers.