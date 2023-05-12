Tension at Akropong as real estate developer grades sacred grove, Okuapehene angry, youth invade site

Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III

There is tension at Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern region over alleged sale of portion of sacred grove to Kingdom Real Estate Company Limited by a Chief at Abiriw claiming ownership of the area.

The sacred grove has historical significance to the culture and traditions of Akropong people.



The area is known as Amamprobi which is ancestral home of the people of Akropong who are descendants of Ofori Kuma stool.



The land was given to warriors from Akyem Abuakwa as part of the Abotakyi Accord in 1733 before relocating to present location of Akropong.



The area has since become sacred place where paramount chiefs in Okuapeman are reportedly buried.



It also serve as spiritual place where all major rituals including for the celebration of Odwira Festival are performed.

It is alleged that a chief in Abiriw-Akuapem sold portion of the land to the real estate developer without the knowledge of Okuapehene.



The real estate developer invaded the sacred area with two grader machines and workers on Wednesday May 10, 2023 to clear the land at a time Okuapehene had traveled abroad.



About 18 acres of the land which were partly forest and farmland on the fringes have so far been graded.



This infuriated the youth and some sub-chiefs clad in red arm band and headgears amid drumming and chanting of war song to march to the site to stop the contractor from working and summoned the real estate developer to the palace.



Present at the site were Otoobuor Gyan Kwasi Aburihene and Adontenhene of Okuapeman, Okuapemhene Guantuahene Nana Kwame Odiabuor, Okuapehene Mmratohene, Kronti Abusuapanyin and State Secretary.

Kingsley Boohene Akuffo who led the youth said it is traditionally egregious for any part of of the sacred area to be destroyed for any purpose.



He said the youth are enraged about the development and will continue to use all means possible to stop any project on the land.



Spokesperson for Okuapehene, Nana B.S Opoku told Starr News, the incident came as surprised to Okuapehene stating that the area belongs to Okuapehene and Oforikuma stool which is neither for sale nor lease.



The Baamuhene of Akropong Nana Afari Bampoe stated that, he has initiated investigation into the matter that, consequential action will be taken to protect the sacred area.



However when contacted on Phone, the Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom group of companies, Mr.Jonathan Kwame Amofa said he has all legal document to the acquisition of the land which same has been forwarded to the office of Okuapehene for perusal.

Starr News sources indicate that, the situation if not well handled could degenerate into a serious dispute owing to some historical antecedents.



The case has been reported to the Akropong Police which the CEO of Kingdom group of companies has been invited to write his statement.



Eastern Regional Security Council has also been briefed on the incident.