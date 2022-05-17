Tension at NPP Aowin Constituency over disqualification of members

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

Tension is gradually gathering momentum at NPP Aowin Constituency in the Western North Region following a deliberate disqualification of some stalwart and staunch constituency members in the area by the NPP Western North Regional Chairman, Mr. William Benjamin Assuah, and the National Director of Research and Elections, Mr. Evans Nimako.

According to report, some party stalwarts and staunch members including the four-time woman organizer, Mrs. Joana Morcher, Woman Organizer aspirant, Madam Constance Asare, woman Organizer aspirant, Mr. Benson Afful, organizer aspirant, Clifford Kwesi, assistant secretary aspirant, and Mr. Konadu Yiadom, second Vice Chairman aspirant all in the said constituency were all illegally and unconstitutionally disqualified on the very day of their constituency delegates elections after going through all the necessary processes needed for the elections.



A petition was sent to the National Executive Committee through their General Secretary and was referred to the Alternative Dispute Resolution and Legal Committee for redress.



The actions and inactions of the Regional Party chairman has gingered Concerned NPP Youth of Aowin Constituency to officially address the press on a possible danger which is gradually looming in the said constituency if care is not taken.



Mr.Clement Apambila, a member of Concerned NPP Youth of Aowin Constituency and Enchi District Assembly"A" polling station Organizer indicated in a statement copied to The Punch Newspaper today that the National Council met on Friday, May 13, 2022, and received the report from the Alternative Dispute Resolution and Legal Support Committee Chaired by Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah on the unconstitutional disqualification of aspirants in the Aowin Constituency.



He said, the National Council which received the report and read at the meeting concluded as captured in the report a re-run of the affected positions in the Constituency but the Regional Chairman, Mr. William Benjamin Assuah, and their National Director of Research and Elections, Mr. Evans Nimako want to connive and employ clandestine tactics to delay the execution of the decision taken by National Council and eventually impose the other candidates whose elections have been nullified on them.



He made it clear that they are by this statement calling on the General Secretary of the party, Mr.John Boadu, the National Council, and the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo who was part of the National Council meeting to call the National Director of Research and Elections at Aowin Constituency, Hon Evans Nimako to order for him to go ahead to fully execute the order given by National Council to bring peace to Aowin.

"We are also aware that the Regional Chairman wants to use delay tactics to disenfranchise the affected positions in our Constituency and their appointees in the impending Regional Elections, so he has sent a petition to the Director of Research and Elections requesting his side to be heard in the decision taken by the Alternative Dispute Resolution and Legal Committee and approved by National Council. How on Earth should this petition be allowed to thrive and even receive attention?" he questioned.



"What is it there to be heard again, after the decision taken by National Council?



"Hon. Evans Nimako, the Director of Research and Elections, agreeing to meet the affected aspirants and the regional Chairman in the spirit of giving the Regional Chairman hearing on the events is believed to be delaying the process.



"We are using this medium to humbly appeal to our General Secretary, Hon John Boadu, the National Council, and our President to rescue the party in Aowin Constituency by expeditiously executing the National Council's decision in order to avert any apathy in our Constituency," he concluded.



The statement was signed by madam Patricia Mensah, Nyankomam Community Center "B" Polling Station Secretary, Mr.Clement Apambila, Enchi District Assembly"A" polling station Organizer, Mr.Kennedy Arlu, Kwahu R/C "A" Polling station Secretary and Louis Nana Kofi koduah, Kwahu R/C "B" Polling station Youth Organizer.