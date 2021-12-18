Tension in Nyinawusu after the death of five illegal miners

Sat, 18 Dec 2021 Source: 3news.com
There is uneasy calm at Nyinawusu, a mining community in the Atwima Mponua district following the alleged killing of five illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers) by some community members.
According to reports, the victims were mistaken for armed robbers.
The Atwima Mponua District Security Council is considering a military intervention to quell a possible reprisal attack.
The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Afari Hospital Community morgue, The unit committee chairman of the town, Kwadwo Kromor, said.
