Tension in Nyinawusu after the death of five illegal miners

The bodies of the miners have been deposited at the morgue

There is uneasy calm at Nyinawusu, a mining community in the Atwima Mponua district following the alleged killing of five illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers) by some community members.

According to reports, the victims were mistaken for armed robbers.



The Atwima Mponua District Security Council is considering a military intervention to quell a possible reprisal attack.

The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Afari Hospital Community morgue, The unit committee chairman of the town, Kwadwo Kromor, said.