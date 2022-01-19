Tensions run high in Nima following gunfight

There was some violent clash at Nima

A deadly clash between rival youth groups in Nima, a semi-urban community in Ghana’s capital is said to be under control, according to security agencies.

In a viral video, armed men were seen firing gunshots, sparking tensions and putting lives in jeopardy.



Details of the violence are sketchy, however, the police post accompanied by a 15-second video said: “The police strongly intervene in the Nima violence and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, the suspected criminals are being pursued to face justice.”



At least two people have been arrested, reports Citi TV, although the figure is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Security has been reinforced in the area as the police hierarchy meets to maintain law and order.



Find attached the video posted by the Ghana Police Service on its Facebook page.



