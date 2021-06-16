Terminate contracts with retired police officers – Minority to Akufo-Addo

James Agalga is the Minority Spokesperson on Defense

The Minority in Parliament has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to terminate all contracts with retired police officers including the Inspector General of Police.

According to the National Democratic Congress MPs, the practice of populating the top hierarchy of the police service with retirees has demoralized personnel of the service who are waiting for their turn to take over leadership positions.



The call comes in the wake of heightened insecurity in the country with reports of daylight robberies on the rise.



Addressing the media in Parliament Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Minority spokesperson on defense and Interior James Agalga argued the rising crime rate is directly linked to the leadership of the service.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, on Tuesday met with officials of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over robbery attacks on officers providing security for bullion vans.



The IGP on Monday, June 14, 2021, told banks in the country to acquire fortified bullion vans to cart cash across the country by June ending or have the police withdraw their escort duties for them.



In a meeting with BoG officials and Directors of Banks on Monday, the IGP reiterated his earlier threat to withdraw police escort for such vehicles if fortified armoured vans are not provided for such services.