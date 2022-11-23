2
Menu
News

Terror activities weakening democracy in Africa, let’s deal with it - Akufo-Addo to African leaders

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Nana Akufo Addo121212345678 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on African leaders to put in more efforts to end terrorism in the sub Region.

The Ghanaian leader asserted that there is no country is safe until the activities of terrorists are brought to an end.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks at the opening of the Heads of State meeting of the Accra Initiative.

He said terror activities in the sub-region are gradually weakening the democracy of affected countries.

“I say nothing new when I say that West Africa continues to suffer from the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism spreading rapidly across the region”.

“Indeed as recent events continue to ravage the Sahelian countries of West Africa, epicentres of terrorism, we continue to watch in angst how activities of terrorist groups have resulted in the unfortunate disregard of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of our states, the painful deterioration of the strength of our democracies and the wanton displacement of the masses of our people.”

The Accra Initiative is a meeting in Accra of seven West African countries to discuss ways to prevent terrorism from spreading from the Sahel region.

In 2017, five West African countries — Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Togo — launched the Accra Initiative to combat violent extremism in the region.

Mali and Niger joined as observers before becoming full members in 2019.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar