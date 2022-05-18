Terror attacks: Ghana not security conscious – Peter Lanchene Toobu

MP for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu

Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has cautioned government and state security agencies against raising the public's sense of fear in its communications about terrorism and terror attacks.



The Ministry for National Security has, in various releases, cautioned the public and institutions to take measures against the activities of terrorists.



The ministry's caution comes from the recent upsurge in terror attacks in countries in the West African Sub-Region, including neighbouring countries to Ghana.

But speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio, Peter Lanchene Toobu, who is the current Member of Parliament for Wa West, cited the need for security institutions and government to be circumspect about their public communications around terrorism.



"Let's be careful not to be the ones creating the fear and panic because terrorists always have the intention of creating fear and panic; that's always the tool for them to use. So, when they succeed in creating fear and panic, they have the opportunity to activate their system to harm the people," he stated.



According to the former senior police officer, there is a need for caution against creating fear and panic around the subject, as Ghana cannot be said to be a security-conscious nation.



"So, whatever the government is doing, the government should not take any step that will create fear and panic in the country. I'm saying this because Ghana is not a security-conscious country. So, if we're not security conscious and you [government] begin to tell us what we need to do immediately, you create fear and panic."



He added that "what I expect the government to be doing now is to sensitise the people enough; sometimes in-house sensitisation is better than press releases. There's nothing wrong with calling the Imam, some pastors and some key leaders, take them through a day or two of a workshop, let them see the reality of how terrorism is moving downwards, and let them understand."

The MP further went on to state that "many of the things we're seeing within the sub-region, many of them are homegrown. Homegrown in Nigeria, homegrown in Mali, homegrown in Burkina Faso, homegrown terrorist activities. Do we have such an environment prevailing in the country? Such that we can have a Ghana grown terrorist organisation? Or we're basically looking at the possibility of a transnational attack?"



In a statement issued on May 13, 2022, the National Security Ministry warned against possible terror attacks in Ghana while assuring the public of its efforts to avert same.



"In view of the growing threats of terrorism from the subregion and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards Coastal West African states, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings including places of worship, it is imperative that precautional measures are taken by all stakeholders." the statement said.



"Although the above directive has become necessary, the Ministry of National Security assures you of our continuous resolve to institute measures aimed at safeguarding the peace and security of the country," it added.