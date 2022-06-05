0
Menu
News

Terror threat: National Security warns of suspicious characters at Garu, Bunpurugu

Terrorists New 1 610x400 File photo of terrorist group members

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of National Security has notified the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service of suspicious movement of some group of persons at Garu, Bunkpurugu and Nanpanduri in the North East Region.

“Intelligence gathered indicated suspicious movement if a group of persons along a mountainous area that borders Bunkpurugu/ Nanpanduri District in the North East Region and Garu in the Upper East Region,” the National Security Coordinator, Amb. Maj-Gen. Francis Adu-Amanfoh rtd disclosed in notice dated June 3, 2022.

The Ministry had earlier warned Ghanaians especially churches and religious bodies to put in place adequate security measures.

According to the Ministry, these measures should include installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) and report suspicious characters to the relevant security agencies.

“In view of the growing threats of terrorism from the subregion and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards Coastal West African states, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings including places of worship, it is imperative that precautional measures are taken by all stakeholders,” a statement issued on Friday May 13 said.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
Related Articles: