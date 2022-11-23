0
Terrorism: Adequate preparation needed to prevent it – Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo 610x400.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that adequate preparation is needed to prevent terrorism from happening in Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo said this when he held bilateral talks with the European Council President, Charles Michel, at the Jubilee House on Monday (21 November).

“Today the epicentre of terrorists’ activities is Burkina Faso, which is our northern neighbour. Even [Ivory Coast] who is our western neighbour has also been a subject of these terrorist attacks. So far, touchwood, Ghana has escaped but for how long can Ghana escape,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.

He added “I don’t think it can be very long, we have therefore to make the adequate preparation to see to what extent we can forestall it and ultimately, the most important, to find a way to actually bring an end to the terrorists’ menace in West Africa.

“It is not going to be easy but that has to be our goal. Just as they (terrorists) were defeated in the Middle East, we have to do the same here in Ghana.”

President Michel is in Ghana for a security summit, dubbed, “the Accra Initiative”.

