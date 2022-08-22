0
Terrorism: Be security conscious – Defence Minister urges Ghanaians

Dominic Nitiwul 22013013132113 Minister for Defence Dominic Nitiwul

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister for Defence Dominic Nitiwul is calling on Ghanaians to be vigilant and security conscious to ensure acts of terrorism are dealt with head-on.

According to the Minister, leadership within the West Africa sub-region including Ghana is putting in place measures to ensure the safety of its citizens against the activities of terrorists.

Dominic Nitiwul who was speaking at a Maritime Counter-terrorism Operational Readiness Exercise codenamed ‘Exercise Sea Hawk’ conducted by the Ghana Navy with support from other security agencies in Accra on Sunday said, the world is not in normal times.

“I want to appeal to Ghanaians to be security conscious to ensure that, they watch their surroundings, they take care of themselves and they realise that we are not in normal times,” the Minister urged.

“Fifteen 15 years ago, we will not have been thinking and talking about terrorist attack activities but today (now) we are.

“We are determined as leaders of West Africa to rid West Africa of the difficulties that we are facing today but until we do so, please join with the government, whether you are in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, or anywhere join your government to fight this terrorist menace.”

The exercise was aimed at testing the capability of the Special Boat Squadron (SBS) to work together with other stakeholders to respond to a Maritime-related counterterrorism scenario.

Other participants are Ghana Air Force, Eastern Naval Command, Amour Regiment, Ghana Military Police, Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, and Ghana Navy Aviation Cell.

