Terrorism: Ghana must stay alert and not lose guard - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has outlined some measures to prevent terrorism from happening in Ghana as neighbouring countries have been hit by insurgent attacks.

Countries such as Togo, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire among others have had terrorists infiltrating them and causing havoc to the citizenry.



Ghana's closest neighbour, Nigeria, has also been fighting Boko Haram, an Islamic insurgent group, that's engaged in series of mass murders.



The acts of terrorism in the sub-region are a cause for alarm and there are predictions that Ghana may be a target if nothing is done to combat it.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kwesi Pratt Jnr. called for a strong security force along the borders of the country to avert any possible terrorist threats.



He proposed to the government to well-equip the Ghana Navy and Armed Forces.

Dwelling on the Ghana Navy, he said; "It is important to beef up the navy, its equipment and so on...Let's make a good budget and equip the Navy properly in order for them to protest us...It will get worse if we allow these terrorists to have their way."



Mr. Pratt also called for an end to ethnic conflicts stating such conflicts could potentially fuel terrorism.



"We should be vigilant about the ethnic conflicts, especially along our borders, so that it will not provide fertile grounds for these Islamic insurgents who are battling in the West African sub-region," he stated.



He cautioned the nation not to lose guard, thinking these terrorist acts are far from occuring in Ghana, but also rather called for concerted efforts in the West African sub-region against the Islamic insurgents.