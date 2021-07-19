Terrorism: Recruitment of Ghanaians worrying – Govt

Government has called for public alertness on any suspected acts of terrorism and to be reported

The government has expressed worry over the recruitment of at least one Ghanaian by a terrorist organisation to participate in their activities.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, 18 July 2021, Information Minister Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged the public to be on high alert and report suspected acts of terrorism to the security agencies.



He stated that “There is now also evidence that Ghanaians or at least one Ghanaian is confirmed to have been recruited by some of these terrorist groups to participate in their activities. If you follow the history of terrorism around the world, once they recruit people from your country and use them there and people come back into the jurisdiction, you begin to have challenges of cells growing up in your country so some of these latest developments of Ghanaians being involved now creates severe worry for us.”

Mr Nkrumah noted that although cabinet has been briefed on the preparedness of security agencies to counter activities of terrorism organisations there is still the need for the public to aid in intelligence gathering.



“Cabinet has been briefed on the growing worry and nature of these threats and the preparedness of the state security agencies to counter them but we believe it is important to let the public know that these are some of the challenges and the public has a role to play also in alerting security agencies and being aware so that intelligence gathering is made easier for any necessary responses,” he said.