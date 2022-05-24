0
Terrorism alert: Judicial Service directs boosted security at various courts

Tue, 24 May 2022

Following the alert from the government on the security measures to be taken to combat possible terrorist attacks in the country, the Judicial Service has issued some security measures to protect the courts.

The service has directed Security officers at the various courts across the country to do proper checks before allowing any individuals to enter the court premises.

Seidu Yusif, Chief Registrar said, "the security officers at the various courts have been asked to do a thorough search of all persons with luggage and a further mandatory inspection of all incoming vehicles before persons are allowed into the court premises and/or rooms."

The Chief Registrar, further ordered that the security should "allow only court staff, security agencies, lawyers, their clients, and witnesses to attend proceedings as a measure to deal with the threat of terrorism."

Background

There have been terrorist attacks in some neighbouring West African countries in recent times which have put Ghana on alert in readiness to deal with any such occurrence.

The National Security Ministry in a statement has drawn the attention of the general public to this growing threat and subsequently emphasized the need to intensify the security measures and engage the public to be more cautious.

The Ministry has assured Ghanaians that there is nothing to fear amidst the growing terrorism threats because the government of Ghana will do whatever it takes to ensure the nation’s security is not compromised in any way.

