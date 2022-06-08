0
Terrorism ambassadors are to create awareness, not pick up guns - Nana Akomea replies critics

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Director of State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has rebuked critics who see no relevance in the appointment of terrorism ambassadors.

Broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi, gospel singer Gifty Adorye (a.k.a Empress Gifty) among others have been selected to lead the crusade against terrorism in Ghana.

But their ambassadorial roles have been opposed by some people who find it to be a complete waste.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea questioned the logic in opposing the ambassadors when their duties are to create awareness and put Ghanaians on guard against terrorism.

"We are not saying the security ambassador is the one to pick a gun to chase the terrorist. The person is only creating awareness. So, what is the problem with that?"

He also asked those parading themselves as security experts to stop giving counter-arguments against statements put out by the National Security.

