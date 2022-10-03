8
Terrorism threat in Ghana: Fulani Imam, 12 disciples arrested in the Northern Region

Terrorists New 1 610x400 Imam linked with jihadist group arrested in the Northern Region

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A prominent Fulani Imam, Sheikh Osman Dukuri and 12 of his followers have reportedly been arrested by operatives of the National Security.

According to a Joy News report, the Imam who runs an Islamic learning centre where students from Ghana’s neighbouring countries come to study the Quran was arrested on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The report indicated that this is the second time the National Security has arrested the Imam and his disciples.

He was first arrested in 2019 with 20 followers when he was accused of having links with a jihadist group in Burkina Faso.

The first arrest was made after the security operatives in Burkina Faso informed the National Security of Ghana that Imam Dukuri was the emergency contact of 5 jihadists it had killed in a gunfight.

It added that the Sheikh and his disciples were released within three weeks of their arrest without prosecution.

The General Secretary of the Fulani Welfare group, who confirmed the arrest in an interview with Joy News, said that the reason for his arrest had not been disclosed yet.

“Our rep in the Northern Region called me around 11 and said Sheikh Osman Dukuri has been picked up by some security people,” he said.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



IB/PEN

