Terrorist Attacks: Eastern border is well protected - 66 Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel, Edward Sarpong Appiah

The Commanding Officer (CO) of the 66 Artillery Regiment in the Volta region, Lieutenant Colonel, Edward Sarpong Appiah has said the unit is well-armed against any possible terrorist attacks.

Volta region serves as Ghana's eastern entry point and according to the CO, the Military is working hand in hand with other security agencies, especially the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and National Investigation Bureau (NIB) in order to prevent any terrorists from having access to the country through Volta.



He commended sister security agencies in the region for "doing a great job" as far as protecting the borders is concerned and mentioned that, the unit shall not be reluctant.



Lt. Col. Appiah reiterated that fighting terrorism is a collaborative work hence the locals should always be able to "identify" and report suspected terrorists.



He said "civilian relationship" with the unit is very solid in the region and he is optimistic about winning the fight against terrorism and other unruly activities.

The Commanding Officer cautioned persons that will involve themselves in terrorism to desist from it and advised the general public to be more vigilant.



Volta region has about three busy entry points, Aflao, Kpoglu-Segbe, and ECOWAS border at Akanu all in Ketu South and Ketu North Municipalities respectively.



The region has numerous smaller borders, however, unapproved entry points continue to remain a challenge.