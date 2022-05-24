0
Terrorist alert: Don't look out for only foreigners - Oppong-Nkrumah to Ghanaians

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information says there are some Ghanaians among the extremist group so "we shouldn't only look out for only foreigners."

Mr Nkrumah said Government had put security and intelligence agencies on increased awareness following the rising number of terror threats and attacks in the region.

According to him, intelligence reports indicate the possible recruitment of Ghanaians by some terrorist groups in the West African Sub-region.

He said the Ministry of National Security had authorised an increased level of awareness among the intelligence community and sought to deepen engagement with the Ghanaian public in line with contemporary security practices.

"There're some Ghanaians involved so be vigilant and don't look out for only foreigners," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

