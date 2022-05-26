Terrorist alert: Don't sit in your offices - Allotey Jacobs tells Oppong Nkrumah, Kan-Dapaah

Government of Ghana has stepped up its terror alert with a call on the citizenry to be vigilant and report suspicious persons and activities to the security agencies and State authorities.

As part of measures to beef up security in the country and avert any possible terrorist threats, the government has introduced a campaign dubbed “See Something, Say Something” and also admonished the citizens to call number 999 to report suspicious persons and activities.



This was announced at a media briefing by the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Kwaku Asomani, who cautioned that Ghana isn't immune to terrorist attacks, especially given recent events in Togo where 10 soldiers were killed.



“They (terrorists) don’t come in with armoured personnel carriers and fighter jets. They come in forms – it could be the pastor in the church, the cleric in the mosque, or individuals coming in as CSOs purporting to be doing community work. That means that we all have to be vigilant.”



“All the police handles - Twitter, Facebook - will be activated. When you ring, you don’t have to identify yourself because we have some individuals who are worried about identifying themselves when they are giving information,” he stated.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "kokrokoo" morning show, Bernard Allotey Jacobs is urging the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah to engage in intensive sensitization programmes making the citizens fully aware of what to do regarding this "See Something, Say Something" campaign.



He asked the Ministers to move to the Regions and educate the public.



"I plead with Kan-Dapaah and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah that don't sit in your offices. As they have launched this campaign titled 'See Something and Say Something', they should send it to the Regions. It will be best for them; they, themselves . . . they should be moving from one Region to another inviting the various media houses in the Region," he said.



