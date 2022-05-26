Terrorist threats: Desist from making prank calls - National Security cautions Ghanaians

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah

National Security launches 'See something, Say Something' campaign to fight terrorism

Over 10,000 prank calls were received after 'See Something, Say Something' campaign



Ghana to deal with the terrorist threat in the West African sub-region



The Ministry of National Security has cautioned Ghanaians to desist from making prank calls to the center after they launched a campaign dubbed “See Something Say Something.”



According to them, the Ministry has received over 10,000 calls in the first 10 hours following its launch of which the majority are prank calls to verify the call line.



This development, he added has caused long call queues and delayed response to calls made to the center.



They have therefore urged Ghanaians to desist from this as it undermines the ability of the law enforcement agencies to effectively respond to actual cases.

“Preliminary checks at the emergency call center indicate that, in the first 30 hours following the launch of the campaign, over 10,000 calls have been made to the center, of which majority have been prank calls and calls to verify the operationality of the call line; a development that has culminated in long call queues and delayed response to calls made to the center.



“While the Ministry assures the public of the activeness of the call center and encourages same to report all suspicious persons and behavior, we beseech all and sundry to desist from making prank calls to the center as doing so undermines the ability of law enforcement agencies to effectively respond to actual crises,” a press statement from the ministry stated.



The ‘See something, say something’ campaign is part of efforts to help deal with the terrorist threat in the West African sub-region.



