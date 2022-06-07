‘Terrorists can wear military uniforms in Ghana, enter a market and kill’ - Dr Bonaa

The soldiers alleged to be involved in the shooting incident at Zammrama

Non-military men in military apparel going around causing havoc shows Ghana isn’t ready to fight terrorism – Dr Bonaa

Dr Bonaa reacts to clashes between men in military uniform and Zongo youth



We are not serious about fighting corruption – Dr Bonaa



Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has bemoaned the recent clash between some Zongo youth and persons in military uniform.



He said that the clash between the youth of Zammrama Line, a suburb of Accra, and non-military men with apparel and guns shows that Ghana is not ready to fight terrorism.



According to him, the fact that people who are not military personnel can wear military uniforms and go around shooting at people shows that any person, including terrorists, can do that, 3news.com reports.

“… should someone tell me that we are fighting terrorism, and I will tell you we are not serious. This (the incident at Zammrama Line) tells you that any terrorist can wear [a] military uniform in Ghana, enter [the] market place and kill people.”



A video shared on social media shows persons dressed in military uniforms have reportedly clashed with some youth in Zammrama Line, a suburb of the Ablekuma Central Constituency in Accra.



According to peacefmonline.com, the men who were dressed in the uniform of the Ghana Armed Forces were fighting with the youth of Zammrama Line over a land allegedly belonging to a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Lord Oblitey Commey, popularly known as Lord Commey.



The Ghana Police Service indicated in a statement that the persons in uniform included one Sergeant Isaac Abbey and two others, Gofred Amegbor and Ofei Darko.



The Police said two of the suspects – Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko claimed to also be military personnel, although the claims are yet to be verified.

The Police further indicated that several people sustained injuries during the clash, including; Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah and Faisal Khalid Azumah, who sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



