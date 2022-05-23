Terrorists may use religious activists to attack Ghana – National Security warns

File photo

Ghana’s National Security Secretariat is urging Ghanaians to be extra vigilant since the nation is not immune from threats of terrorism.

The Secretariat, however, added that the Security Agencies in the country are alert to combat any form of terrorism.



“We are not insulated from those attacks therefore, we think Ghanaians should be aware. Why are we involving Ghanaians? The nature of the threats is such that it is not conventional warfare, they don’t come in with the APCs and fighter jets,” Deputy National Security Coordinator Edward Kweku Asomani disclosed at the meet the press series held at the Ministry of Information Sunday



He continued: “They come in all forms, it could be your pastor in the church, a cleric in the mosque, individuals coming in as CSOs purporting to do community work. That means that we all have to be vigilant. Also, we know that the terrorists want access to the sea, the nature of the various attacks we have all seen in the sub-region indicates that wherever they go there is some form of mineral or natural resource there particularly gold.”



Mr. Asomani further disclosed that “So the question therefore is, if they attack cities and towns in Burkina Faso that have gold deposits, clearly, Ghana will be interested. We are clearly therefore a target that is why we are here today to seek the support of Ghanaians.”

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also indicated that it is prudent that Ghana gets prepared for any eventuality with regards to terrorism.



“Increasingly, intelligence reports suggest that some Ghanaians have been involved in terrorist attacks in the Sahelian region. What this signal is that there has been the possible recruitment of Ghanaians by some of these terrorist groups in the West African sub-region.”



He added that “Government is announcing that it has put its security and intelligence agencies on increased awareness following the increasing number of terror threats and attacks and some worrisome intelligence report closer to our borders. As recently as the 10th of May in 2022 in Togo, about 10 military persons died as a result of one such terrorist attack.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah also disclosed that the Ministry would on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, launch a campaign for the public to report any form of terrorist activity which will see the announcement of a new emergency line, 999.