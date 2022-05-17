Terrorists operating within the region have Ghana as a target – Kan-Dapaah

Kan-Dapaah Minister for National Security

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has cautioned Ghanaians to be extra careful about their personal and communal security due to the growing threats of terrorism in the sub-region.



According to him, there is a good reason to believe that the terrorists operating within the region have Ghana as a target and there is a need to increase security measures and engage the public to be more careful.



In a press statement by the Minister of National Security, he said that the "Ministry of National Security would like to draw the attention of the general public to the growing threat of terrorism in our sub-region and urge everyone to be vigilant and extra careful about their personal and communal security.

“Many of our neighbours have unfortunately suffered attacks from the terrorist groups as their activities have spread from the Sahelian region towards the coastal West-African States. Our immediate neighbours, Burkina Faso, la Côte d'lvoire and Togo have all experienced such attacks and we have to recognise that our country remains a target as the security services work to keep us all safe.”



The public has also been advised to be extra vigilant, while the minister assured that the security of the state is working hard to ensure the safety of the country.



“We urge the managers of public places and gatherings to be extra vigilant. We want to reassure the public that the security agencies and all those charged with maintaining the security of the state are working hard to ensure the safety of our country and its people and we count on your continuing support in this endeavour,” he said.



