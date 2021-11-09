Teshie Mantse Palace rubbishes allegation

Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, Substantive Teshie Mantse

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Teshie Mantse Palace has called on the general public to disregard allegation that the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has ruled against the legitimacy of Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III as the substantive Teshie Mantse.

The palace made the call in statement issued on November 9, 2021 describing the allegations as bogus and fraudulent.



The statement referred the public to the Ruling in suit NO. GARAC/P.5/2019.



The statement urged the general public to take note that on October 28, 2021, the said Judicial Committee rather made a ruling on a motion to strike out the Petition for Lack of Capacity which includes, “We will be unable to determine whether or not the petitioners are clothed with the capacity to institute the instant proceedings seeking the nullification of 1st respondent without evidence being adduced.



“We dismiss the application as having no merit. Matter to take its natural course”.

"We dare say, without any prejudice, that no person in his right-thinking senses will come to the erroneous conclusion that this simple and straightforward ruling affects the legitimacy of Gbetsoloo Nii Ashitey Akomfra as the substantive Teshie Mantse".



The statement, therefore, advised the general public to ignore the allegation describing it as worthless propaganda.



It also called on the public to continue to deal with Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III as the legitimate Teshie Mantse.