Teshie: Nine arrested for burning Wulomo shrine

The fire completely destroyed the shrine

Nine suspects have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command in connection with the chaos that erupted at Teshie, which resulted in the burning of the chief priest's palace (Wulomo shrine).

The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, 5 August 2021.



All properties in the shrine have been destroyed.



Over 50 occupants of the building have since been displaced.



The clashes that led to the fire outbreak began when some two gun-wielding men allegedly stormed the residence and started firing indiscriminately, as a result of a chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The Secretary to the Osabu-Ayiku clan, Mr John Adjetey Commey, suspects those involved in the incident are persons involved in the chieftaincy dispute.



According to him, in an earlier confrontation between the warring factions (Mantse and Shikitele) after embarking on a fishing expedition to mark the harvesting of fish, one person from one of the sides was shot, leaving him with a serious wound on his leg.



This angered the injured person’s faction (the Mantse side) and they followed their rivals to retaliate.



He alleged that the Mantse group proceeded to the family houses of the rival group and burnt two funeral parlours to the ground.