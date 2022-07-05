Teshie-Nungua bridge rendered impassable by Tuesday’s rainstorm

Commuters stranded due to collapse of Teshie-Nungua bridge
Parts of Accra flooded
Social media users react to incidents across Accra
Vehicles commuting from Teshie to Nungua and vice versa were left stranded with the collapse of the bridge that connects the two suburbs of Accra.
The Teshie-Nungua bridge became impassable after the heavy downpour on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, eroded portions of the bridge.
A video shared on social media showed the area around the bridge heavily flooded.
The concrete on the bridge had also been washed away with the iron rods of the bridge protruding.
Aside from the Teshie-Nungua area, other parts of the capital, Accra, have been flooded following rains that started immediately after the dawn of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Per videos shared on social media with the hashtag #AccraFloods, people are lamenting the manner in which parts of the capital are cut off when it rains.
Movement - human and vehicular - has been seriously impacted in most areas per reports coming into GhanaWeb newsroom as well as in the videos posted on social media.
Some of the areas heavily impacted include:
a. Kaneshie First Light
b. Fiesta Royal Junction
c. Kwame Nkrumah Circle
d. Area around Ecobank Headquarters at Ridge
e. Accra - Nsawam road stretch
f. 37 - Tetteh Quarshie stretch
g. Spintex Road
For most of the people posting videos on social media, they are concerned that a new round of complaints will be made, and in the end, little or nothing will be done.
Others are asking when the government will take concrete action beyond the usual talk and promise of working to avert any future incidents.
Watch videos of the impassable Teshie-Nungua bridge plus other floods in Accra:
This is a bridge between TESHIE-NUNGUA…— John Terry Tresh (@JohnTerryTresh) July 5, 2022
The bridge ???? has been cut off…
#accrafloods #IMF #IMFp3ky333 pic.twitter.com/aC9vfJEaEN
It's still getting worse on the Teshie-Nungua#accrafloods #TV3GH #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/UmXBL7arae— j.a (@that_roughguy) July 5, 2022
The Teshie-Nungua road after this mornings downpour #accrafloods— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) July 5, 2022
????: @that_roughguy #PulseViral pic.twitter.com/Yq5XjDi3EM
#accrafloods teshie nungua road pic.twitter.com/b3euX1Faif— j.a (@that_roughguy) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Dire situation at Kaneshie First Light #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/JSD5V5CSez— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) July 5, 2022
Current situation at Circle, lot of people at stacked under the overpass #CBS #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/aowPPc7eCZ— Joel Kwabena Aboagye ➐ (@JoelKAboagye) July 5, 2022
Road in front of African Regent Hotel towards 37 right now.#AccraRains #accrafloods @Citi973 pic.twitter.com/a4YXQvWqsp— Lorrencia Adam Nkrumah (@lorrenciaadam) July 5, 2022
Right in front of Ecobank Head office, Ridge. The entire road is submerged. @benkoku#accrafloods #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/npeOoJDjJg— Whiskey Lullaby (@TeeMaxi) July 5, 2022
River Keneshie ???????????????? let me go back to my Ashaiman noise and air pollution is better than flood @Citi973 #CitiCBS @Joy997FM #JoySMS @3fm927 #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/QgYnGeHL21— JUSTBABA (@SalifuBaba15) July 5, 2022
The usual issue… #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/2TREL5ynRG— yo perry???? (@oguaaah_) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Scores of stranded passengers in the rain#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/xeyOV47ymg— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) July 5, 2022
#AccraFloods: Parts of Accra flooded again after downpour #ClassFM #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/jD6XLezStO— Class 91.3 Fm (@Class913fm) July 5, 2022
Accra is wet.. #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/Fgf3mgpght— Odoteye Henry (@h_odoteye) July 5, 2022
IB/SARA
