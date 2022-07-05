Teshie-Nungua bridge rendered impassable by Tuesday’s rainstorm

Teshie-Nungua bridge

Commuters stranded due to collapse of Teshie-Nungua bridge

Parts of Accra flooded



Social media users react to incidents across Accra



Vehicles commuting from Teshie to Nungua and vice versa were left stranded with the collapse of the bridge that connects the two suburbs of Accra.



The Teshie-Nungua bridge became impassable after the heavy downpour on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, eroded portions of the bridge.



A video shared on social media showed the area around the bridge heavily flooded.



The concrete on the bridge had also been washed away with the iron rods of the bridge protruding.



Aside from the Teshie-Nungua area, other parts of the capital, Accra, have been flooded following rains that started immediately after the dawn of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Per videos shared on social media with the hashtag #AccraFloods, people are lamenting the manner in which parts of the capital are cut off when it rains.



Movement - human and vehicular - has been seriously impacted in most areas per reports coming into GhanaWeb newsroom as well as in the videos posted on social media.

Some of the areas heavily impacted include:



a. Kaneshie First Light



b. Fiesta Royal Junction



c. Kwame Nkrumah Circle



d. Area around Ecobank Headquarters at Ridge



e. Accra - Nsawam road stretch



f. 37 - Tetteh Quarshie stretch



g. Spintex Road



For most of the people posting videos on social media, they are concerned that a new round of complaints will be made, and in the end, little or nothing will be done.

Others are asking when the government will take concrete action beyond the usual talk and promise of working to avert any future incidents.



Watch videos of the impassable Teshie-Nungua bridge plus other floods in Accra:





Current situation at Circle, lot of people at stacked under the overpass #CBS #accrafloods pic.twitter.com/aowPPc7eCZ — Joel Kwabena Aboagye ➐ (@JoelKAboagye) July 5, 2022

IB/SARA