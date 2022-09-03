Teshie-Nungua residents assault three boys for stealing attempt

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh
Three (3) boys believed to be in their teens have been assaulted by some residents of Teshie-Nungua Estate, a suburb of Accra, over attempted stealing.
According to eyewitnesses, the suspects attempted to steal from a young lady in the community.
The incident happened around 2pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022, near the United Church in front of a popular food joint called ‘Touch Me Pub’ off the Cactus Street.
Narrating the incident, a resident said they believe the suspects were heading to Teshie where a street carnival is underway to climax the Teshie Homowo festival.
