Teshie-Nungua residents assault three boys for stealing attempt

Three (3) boys believed to be in their teens have been assaulted by some residents of Teshie-Nungua Estate, a suburb of Accra, over attempted stealing.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects attempted to steal from a young lady in the community.



The incident happened around 2pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022, near the United Church in front of a popular food joint called ‘Touch Me Pub’ off the Cactus Street.

Narrating the incident, a resident said they believe the suspects were heading to Teshie where a street carnival is underway to climax the Teshie Homowo festival.



