Test results cannot be relied on - Defense Counsel

Defense Counsel challenges test results

Source: GNA

Mr. Lamtiig Apanga, Defense Counsel for Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Esther Saan Dekuwine, has challenged the ninth prosecution’s witness that his test results cannot be relied on because the sample had expired at the time of testing.

He was cross-examining Mr. Eric Kwabena Karikari-Boateng, Director of the Centre for Laboratory Services and Research at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on testing the efficacy of the chemical for the Improvised Explosive Devices allegedly seized by the prosecution from some of the accused in the ongoing treason trial.



Lawyer: “I am suggesting to you that because the sample had expired at the time of testing, the outcome of your results cannot be relied upon”?



Witness: “I do not agree because the sample was not labelled. The composition of the sample was unknown and its use was also not stated on the label so it is not possible for me to answer the question. The PH was 1.8 and does make it acidic but when it comes into contact with the human skin, it can be dangerous.”



Lawyer: “I am suggesting to you that about six of the samples contained in Exhibit L1 were expired at the time of testing as contained in your own report before this court.” and the witness answered, “That is correct.”



Lawyer: “How many bupivacaine did you receive?”



Witness: “I cannot say it off head but we have a Laboratory Information Management System with an audit trail so I can find out if the court asks me to with the quantity received and because of the audit trail, if anybody makes any changes, it will be documented. It is a requirement for Accredited laboratories as per the ISO 17025-2017 requirement.”



Lawyer: “Did you run a test on each ampoule of the bupivacaine that you received?” The container I have in my hand is 250 ml which is about half the size of 500 ml water, is that right?”

“It is labelled as 250 but whether it is 250 or not, I can only confirm that by testing in the laboratory by verification of the volume.



“You agree with me that in medical practice, in order to get the sedative effect required for a surgical operation, a quantity of halothane is poured into a container and placed under the nostril of the patient and not blown into the air?” asked the lawyer. And the witness answered in the affirmative.



Mr. Apanga also challenged the source of the exhibits and asked, “you do not know where the police investigators who brought the chemicals in Exhibit L to you obtained them from?”



“No, I do not know,” the Prosecution’s witness answered.



Counsel enquired whether the shelf life of every chemical determined its nature and characteristics, but the witness replied in the negative that it was rather the opposite.



Counsel again asked, “Is it your case that an expired chemical will give you the same result as an unexpired chemical? The witness said, individually no, but they pooled samples together for analysis.



“You will agree with me that bupivacaine has no anesthetic effect when inhaled?, counsel questioned and the witness answered, “Yes my Lords.”

He again asked “You also agree with me that bupivacaine has no anesthetic effect when smeared on the human body or when it comes into contact with the skin? “Yes, for anesthetic effect,” the witness explained.



Counsel asked Halothane on the other hand ought to be inhaled in order to sedate the person inhaling it, is that not so? The witness replied in the affirmative, “Yes my lords.”



Counsel asked “What is the range or distance when the bottle is opened that the chemical can have the sedative effect?



Witness: “for an anesthesia, it depends on the amount you inhale because we all know that before medicine is approved, they go through clinical trials. Distance is not an endpoint, hence, we do not find it in the summary of product characteristics.”



The lawyer challenged that in an open space where halothane is exposed, it would have less sedative effect unless a particular quantity of it came into close contact with the nose and no other part of the body.



However, the witness said, with inhalation, yes, but when the wind blows it, it might go away and nobody would be exposed to it.



Counsel: "These adverse systemic effects do not include fatality?, but the Witness said, it depends on the amount of exposure.”

Mr. Victor Kwajoga Adawudu, counsel for A2, 3, 7, 8, 9, asked the witness whether medical professionals who were licensed had the liberty to use the halothane and bupivacaine in their practice, but witness said it was not totally correct because anesthetics were supposed to be licensed before they practiced anesthesia, adding that Anesthetics were part of medical professionals.



The witness continued “so it will not be surprising to find bupivacaine and halothane in a licensed hospital or clinic that carries on surgical operations ”.



Mr. Adawudu probed “All the ingredients that were confirmed and captured in Exhibit L1 are used in clinical practice, is that not a fact?”



Witness: “That is not totally correct. For hydroquinone, two of the six were found to contain hydroquinone. The permissible limit of hydroquinone in medical use (that is dermal preparations) is not more than 4% and the ones that we found were 17.5% and 18%. Glutaraldehyde-acetic acid, this is a laboratory reagent and it does not have any clinical use.



The witness said “The fourth one is Fujifilm Anatomix RP Fixer B that was found to contain silver. To date, the FDA has not registered any silver preparation for clinical use in Ghana.”



The fifth item, he said “is a combination of acetic acid and diethylene glycol which is also not used clinically because it is very toxic. If the court will remember, in history, over 108 children died in Nigeria after they took a paracetamol syrup (manikin syrup). They died because the syrup was contaminated with diethylene glycol and the same happened in Haiti. The last one was also found to contain acetic acid and it is a reagent.”



Defense counsel challenged that the chemicals confirmed and captured in one of the exhibits, some of them were used for X-Ray developments which the witness agreed.

Mr. Livingston Ameevor, counsel for Dr. Frederick Mac Palm enquired whether halothane and bupivacaine were liquid and could be administered through injection and infusion.



“That is not totally right, if you look at halothane, it is only for inhalational use, to put people to sleep for surgery and it is a volatile compound so it cannot be administered through injections,” the witness answered.



The High Court heard that “For bupivacaine if you look at drugs, how it is supposed to be administered is always stated in what we call the summary of product characteristics. In a layman’s term, it is called packaged insert and if you look at that of bupivacaine, it is for spinal anesthesia (that is, it is injected into the spinal cord directly). So the fact that they are liquid does not mean they can be used through IV.”



Mr. Karikari-Boateng, in his evidence-in-chief led by Mrs. Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecution said the FDA received two samples: halothane for anesthesia and bupivacaine hydrochloride injection from the CID for it to be ascertained whether the content in the samples or exhibits matched what was on their respective labels.



“We found and concluded that the samples submitted were halothane for anesthesia through inhalation and bupivacaine hydrochloride injection and they were potent. That means they conform to the standards according to which they were manufactured.