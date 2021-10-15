Tetteh Quarshie to East Legon road closed

Tetteh Quarshie to East Legon is closed

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Department of Urban Roads has temporarily closed to traffic the Tetteh Quarshie to East Legon (boundary road) at Shiashie for repairs.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the closure began at midnight on Friday, October 15 and it will end at midnight on Sunday, October 16.



The ministry indicated that, the closure will allow the contractor to repair deteriorated sections of the road.

The Department of Urban Roads has, however, entreated motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs placed at various sections of the road while repairs are ongoing.



“Please bear with us as we strive to eliminate the bottlenecks in our traffic system,” the Department said in the October 12 statement signed by Ing. James Amoo-Gottfried.



Read the full statement below:



