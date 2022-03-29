Textiles Ghana MD dismisses workers with Police escort

Managing Director of Textiles Ghana Limited, Fatoumata Doro

The Managing Director of Textiles Ghana Limited, Fatoumata Doro, appears to be on sacking spree of workers in the company.

This is after the workers and management had met with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and there was a directive that the manager should resume work.



The workers demonstrated against the MD of the company and demanded her sacking from the company last month over mismanagement.



However, resuming work today the Manager walked in with police and changed the internal security of the company.

“What is happening today is that the MD returned today with police officers, she has also changed the company’s security and also before one is allowed to enter the gate, they is a list which contains names of workers.



“If one does not find his or her name on the list that means the worker’s contract has been terminated,” one of the workers told Starr News.