Thai Massage shop in Kumasi never belonged to Aisha Huang – Report

The Jin Tang Massage Center is still operating

Checks by GhanaWeb have revealed that, a massage shop said to have been shutdown in connection with the arrest of notorious Chinese galamsey (illegal mining) kingpin Aisha Huang does not belong to her.

Aisha Huang who was deported from Ghana to her home nation in 2018 for engaging in illegal mining activities in Ghana, has recently been arrested in Kumasi for the same offence having sneaked back into the country.



Following her arrest, it was reported that a massage shop at Ahodwo, said to be belonging to her has been shut down.



However GhanaWeb’s visit to the vicinity on Friday, September 9, 2022, revealed that the said ‘Jin Tang Massage Centre’ was never closed down in the first place.



Workers of the message place told GhanaWeb that it belonged to a Thai national named Nancy Nancy Riang and not Aisha Huang.



According to the workers, the massage centre has been operating for the past six(6) years.

Residents of the neighbourhood who spoke to GhanaWeb’s correspondent disclosed that Aisha Huang until her deportation in 2018 lived in a house next to the massage centre at Ahodwo, Kumasi.



Workers of the massage centre who spoke to the correspondent on condition of anonymity revealed that Aisha Huang, during her stay in a house next to the massage centre, was one of their biggest customers and that they were shocked to hear reports that it was owned by her.



According to them, the place had never been shut down and was still in operation.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah following Miss Huang’s arrest, confirmed that her businesses had been shutdown to pave way for investigation and her prosecution.



Media reports later emerged that the Jing Tang Massage Centre was part of her businesses which had been closed down.

Aisha Huang arrested in deported from Ghana in 2018



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She has however found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. A court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.

