1
Menu
News

Thank God for saving Ghana from terrorist attacks - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo11212212 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The government, through the Ministry of National Security, is undertaking several measures aimed at preventing possible terrorist attacks on Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed this in an exclusive interview with GBC URA Radio in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region as part of his one-day working visit to the region.

He said, “most neighbouring countries have recorded a number of terrorist attacks destroying human life and property. And this could be attributed to the special love and protection from God and some of the security interventions put in place along the borders.”

President Akufo-Addo appealed to all residents in the region to give the security agencies maximum support to avert any potential terrorist attack on the country.

“That is why we must adhere to the slogan, ‘See Something, Say Something’. This is to assist the security and do their work effectively,” President Akufo-Addo concluded.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia's school classmates confirm his Methodist Boys Brigade membership as a child
Women in academia who have been appointed to top positions in the last two years
Violent scenes at UG as angry feuding factions clash
S&P downgrades Ghana's credit rating from B- to CCC+ - Report
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Related Articles: