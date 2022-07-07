Thank God if you end your political career as vice president - Kwabena Agyepong to Bawumia

NPP has not used and dumped any northerner, Agyepong

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should be thankful to God and the party if he ends his political career as a vice president of the republic.



According to Agyepong, Dr. Bawumia was made running mate to then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-ADDO in 2008 despite that he wasn’t a card-bearing member of the NPP.



According to him, the then General Secretary, Ohene Ntow, gave him a waiver to become the running mate against stiff opposition by some members.

“Straight from not being a member of the party, we gave you (Bawumia) party card, straight to number two (Vice President); we’ve done you a great favour. Vice President of the republic is a big position so if you even end your political career in that prestigious position, you must thank God,” Kwabena Agyepong told the host of Oyerepa Breakfast Time on Oyerepa TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



“Then Ohene Ntow gave him a waiver because in the NPP constitution, if you haven’t exceeded 5 years, you can’t be on the ticket of the running mate. Our General Secretary gave him a waiver, the biggest waiver and no one talked about it,” he added.



His comments come on the back of claims that if the NPP does not elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer going into the 2024 elections, it will imply that the party has used and ‘dumped’ him because of his northern affiliation.



According to him, no one in the NPP has used a northerner and dumped him or her so anyone who insinuates that has “not respected the party”.



In his view, Akufo-Addo chose Bawuimia as his running mate and because of the respect the party had for him (Akufo-Addo), the committee he was a member of also accepted Bawumia to become his running mate.

He added that the party has done Dr Bawumia a great favour because they gave him the opportunity to assume one of the prestigious positions in Ghana.



“If anyone says NPP has used someone and dumped him, I disagree,” Kwabena Agyepong noted.



The NPP will elect its national executives from the 15th to 17th of July 2022.







