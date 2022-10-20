Thank you for developing Obuasi – Edubiasehemaa to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Nana Akua Dwum II, Edubiasehemaa

Nana Akua Dwum II, Edubiasehemaa has showered praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what she described as the unprecedented development in the mining town of Obuasi.

The President was in Obuasi to inspect the state of work on the ongoing 100-bed accident and Trauma Hospital and the Anwiankwanta- Obuasi road as part of his 4- day tour of the Ashanti Region.



In an interview with the media, Nana Akua Dwum II cited the rehabilitation of the Obuasi- Anwiankwanta road and the reconstruction of the Obuasi internal roads to back her claim.



“We are witnesses to the hitherto deplorable nature of the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta road and how we clamored for it to be done yet the President has reconstructed that road as well as the internal roads in Obuasi. We can only thank the President."



On the recent economic challenges the country is facing, the Edubiasehemaa conceded that though times are hard, she admonished Ghanaians to be hardworking since that is the only way the country can develop.



” We should all be mindful that the world is not going backward. We are certainly moving forward. When Mahama was the President, we were complaining, today too we are complaining about Nana Akufo-Addo, we should know that things will always get harder”.



“GOVERNMENT SHOULD LIMIT FREE SHS TO FIRST YEARS”

Nana Akua Dwum II also made suggestions about the way forward for the government’s free Senior High School program. She said though the policy is laudable, she believed it has had a negative impact on the economy. She however suggested that it would be prudent if those entering free SHS for the first time are allowed to enjoy the program.



The Edubiasehemaa added that that’s the only way the program can be sustained.



Nana Kwabena Ponkor II, Kunkahene, and Abusuapanin of Dompoase also added their voice to the role the President has played in transforming Obuasi.



"Before the President came to office, Obuasi was like a ghost town, AngloGold Ashanti was down yet the President found ways to contribute to the redevelopment of the Obuasi Mine. Our roads are better now, we say aye koo to the President “.



The construction of the Obuasi Municipal Trauma Hospital is being facilitated by a €55 million facility acquired by the Akufo-Addo government. The €55 million facility, secured through Deutsche Bank, with an insurance premium of €5,000,000 from African Trade Insurance,



The project is being constructed by Universal Hospital Group (UHG), a 100%-owned Ghanaian company. It consists of an Emergency Department with a Triage; three (3) operating theatres, recovery rooms, resuscitation rooms, a plaster room, a diagnostics centre to include a CT scan, X-ray, fluoroscopy, laboratory, and a blood bank.

In addition, it includes an Outpatient Department, including pharmacy and consulting rooms, public health department, medical administration, 100-beds in total for in-patient wards including trauma and orthopedic ward, 30-beds for other interventions requiring temporary stay, staff housing, and a mortuary.



Narrating to the President on the progress of work, Mr. Eric Osei Tutu Agyeman, the Consultant of the project said the project is about 35% complete. He assured the President that, the project will be completed by March 2024.



The President also inspected the 30km Anwiankwanta to Obuasi Road which is being undertaken by Joshob company limited.



Part of the President’s entourage for the tour was the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah and some NPP Regional and Constituency executives.